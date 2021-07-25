Credit Suisse Group Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,350.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,540.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,660.30 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,667.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,438.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $595,998,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

