FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Lifted by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $25.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $25.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $33.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.27.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,464.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.3% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

