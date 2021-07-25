CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $130.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

CSWI opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,532.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in CSW Industrials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

