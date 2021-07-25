Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

EKSO stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.20. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 109.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth $129,000. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

