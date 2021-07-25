Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Kardex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS KRDXF opened at $241.99 on Wednesday. Kardex has a one year low of $169.45 and a one year high of $241.99.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

