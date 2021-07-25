Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading 4.2% Higher

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. 11,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,410,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. Research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

