iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.73

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.73 and last traded at $100.73, with a volume of 7635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.