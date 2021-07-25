Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $10.16

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $9.78. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 607 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $773.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.93.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $94,652,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 154,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

