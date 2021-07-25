AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.08

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 5788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several brokerages have commented on MITT. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

