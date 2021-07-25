Comparing Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) & MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MGM Growth Properties and Washington Prime Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 1 2 5 0 2.50 Washington Prime Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus target price of $38.06, suggesting a potential upside of 0.62%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 23.86% 3.51% 1.83% Washington Prime Group -55.29% -60.42% -6.70%

Volatility & Risk

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Washington Prime Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $768.44 million 7.55 $76.13 million $2.26 16.73 Washington Prime Group $524.42 million 0.08 -$219.79 million $4.41 0.40

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Washington Prime Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company. On June 13, 2021, Washington Prime Group Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.