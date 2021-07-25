Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.51. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

