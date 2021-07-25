Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of ARTL stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.29. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

