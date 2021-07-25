BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

BCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.62. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,615 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

