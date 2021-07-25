ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $628.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $748.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $756.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $684.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of ASML by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in ASML by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

