Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $431.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.70. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. Analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 29,577 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $272,108.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

