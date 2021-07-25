Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 122,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,394,030 shares.The stock last traded at $170.31 and had previously closed at $178.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Get Baidu alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.