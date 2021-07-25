Brokers Offer Predictions for Berry Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $449.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.95. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 38.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 273,543 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 15.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 299.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 21.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.