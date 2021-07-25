Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $72.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

