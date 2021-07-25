Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Phunware alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phunware news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 5,267.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 90.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,499 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Phunware by 236.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.