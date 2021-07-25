Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PVG. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.19.

Shares of PVG opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.