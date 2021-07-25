Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

