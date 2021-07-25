Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $104.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.93.

WLK opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.46. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

