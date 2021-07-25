Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Raven Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 430.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $4,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

