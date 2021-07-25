Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.31). Talend reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Talend stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.86. Talend has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.