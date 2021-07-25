Raymond James Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $260.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.83.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $189.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

