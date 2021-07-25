Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AATC stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Autoscope Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.10.

About Autoscope Technologies

Image Sensing Systems, Inc engages in the development and marketing of video and radar image processing products used in traffic applications such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. It operates through the Intersection and Highway business segments.

