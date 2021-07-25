Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of AATC stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Autoscope Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.10.
About Autoscope Technologies
