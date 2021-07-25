Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Agenus stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Agenus by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Agenus by 26.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

