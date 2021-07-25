Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to “Hold”

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after buying an additional 695,017 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,363,000 after buying an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after buying an additional 722,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after buying an additional 603,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

