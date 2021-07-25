Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFG. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

CFG stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.86. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after purchasing an additional 716,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after buying an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.