Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fisker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.36.

FSR opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $14,655,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fisker by 892.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Fisker by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Fisker by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

