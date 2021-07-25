Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$70.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 price target on Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 price target on Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.22.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$41.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.04. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$15.80 and a 1 year high of C$54.72. The firm has a market cap of C$552.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

