Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Zymeworks stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,928 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

