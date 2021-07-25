Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.13.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$36.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.90 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.85 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

