Whiting Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

NYSE:WLL opened at $48.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $57.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

