FY2023 EPS Estimates for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

