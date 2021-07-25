Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Increased to GBX 138 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 138 ($1.80) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 145 ($1.89).

CEY stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

