Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $620.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Argus raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $515.41 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.02. The company has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $391,275,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

