Liberum Capital Upgrades easyJet (LON:EZJ) to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 813.80 ($10.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,908.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

