Liberum Capital Upgrades easyJet (LON:EZJ) to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 813.80 ($10.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,908.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

