Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HVT.A opened at $38.12 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $695.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

