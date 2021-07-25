Teck Resources (TECK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TECK opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.89. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

