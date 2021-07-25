Zacks: Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.65 Million

Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce sales of $144.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.30 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $109.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $634.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $632.20 million to $638.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $733.74 million, with estimates ranging from $714.20 million to $755.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $104.02 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,301. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $367,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $203,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

