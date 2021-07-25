Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02. PageGroup has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

