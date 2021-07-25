Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NBRV stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.29. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $558.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the period. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

