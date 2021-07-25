OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.47. OpGen has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 120.71% and a negative net margin of 838.33%. Research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OpGen by 58.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OpGen by 152.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 117,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

