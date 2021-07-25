Critical Comparison: Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Missfresh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $6.15 billion 3.04 $175.84 million $4.66 73.30 Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ulta Beauty and Missfresh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 0 8 16 0 2.67 Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $346.32, indicating a potential upside of 1.39%. Missfresh has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 121.15%. Given Missfresh’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 7.01% 29.86% 10.86% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Missfresh on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides its private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 1,264 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com; and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

