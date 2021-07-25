Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

WBS has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.