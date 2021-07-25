Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $71.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

Newmont stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

