Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

SQM opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 126,095 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,942,000.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

