Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.64 ($107.82).

ETR:DAI opened at €75.27 ($88.55) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market cap of $80.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €75.99.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

