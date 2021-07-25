SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €141.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.56 ($155.96).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €117.80 ($138.59) on Wednesday. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion and a PE ratio of 25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €118.29.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

